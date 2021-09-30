West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $432.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

