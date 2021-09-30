Western Forest Products’ (WEF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.65.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of TSE:WEF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 721,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,777. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.06.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$74,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,699,954.22. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.