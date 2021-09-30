Western Forest Products’ (WEF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.65.
Shares of TSE:WEF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 721,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,777. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.06.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$74,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,699,954.22. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
