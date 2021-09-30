Westwood Global Investments LLC Lowers Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Westwood Global Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 802,435 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises 3.5% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $58,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 176,064 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 104,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 190,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

