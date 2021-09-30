Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

NYSE:WY opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.