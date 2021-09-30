Wings Price Reaches $0.0353 on Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00118146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00167352 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

