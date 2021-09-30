Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock remained flat at $$2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 45,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,571. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.85. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wireless Telecom Group news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

