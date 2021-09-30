WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the August 31st total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. 4,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,110,000 after purchasing an additional 336,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 195,532 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,393,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $7,769,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period.

