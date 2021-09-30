WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the August 31st total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. 4,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $81.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.