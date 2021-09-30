Workday (WDAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/24/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/20/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $309.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/13/2021 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/9/2021 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $295.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $295.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $282.00 to $309.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

8/23/2021 – Workday had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$250.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $265.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $268.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,433. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.62 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,392.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Workday Inc alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.