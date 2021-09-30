Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,695 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $121,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Workiva by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Truist upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of WK traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.89. 1,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,413. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

