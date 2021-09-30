Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $9.05 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $43,847.31 or 0.99842987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $9.05 billion and $559.02 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001254 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.54 or 0.00545449 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 206,370 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

