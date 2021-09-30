XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Down 7.9%

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.30. 53,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,471,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $833.41 million, a P/E ratio of 299.15 and a beta of 0.53.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XL Fleet by 3,940.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $88,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

