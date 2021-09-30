Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20. Xometry has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,323,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,470,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xometry (XMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.