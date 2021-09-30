Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,188 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $146.45 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

