Xponance Inc. Acquires 676 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 54.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 74,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $160.20 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.92 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

