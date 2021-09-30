Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,051 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

