Xponance Inc. Purchases 21,123 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,870,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.2% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $393,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,225,000. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 113,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 303,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 883,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $120,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.