Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,263 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in The Middleby by 2,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

