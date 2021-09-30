Xponance Inc. Purchases 770 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,532,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,928,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,395,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAD stock opened at $345.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.95 and its 200 day moving average is $358.26. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.55.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

