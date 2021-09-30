Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,483.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 243,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,242,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.08.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.13 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

