Xponance Inc. Raises Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $31,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 254,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $36,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,315 shares of company stock worth $7,045,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $125.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.38 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

