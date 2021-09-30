Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after buying an additional 51,523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

