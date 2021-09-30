Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. 533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.