Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in September

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of YAMCY traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.04. 2,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. Yamaha has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $69.46.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

