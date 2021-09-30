Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Acquires 200,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,236,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 7.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of JD.com worth $178,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. CLSA reduced their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 270,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,903,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

