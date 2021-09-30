Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 463,133 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 463,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,000. JOYY accounts for 1.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.