Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 1,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 560,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Youdao by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

