Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,546.18

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,546.18 ($20.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,558 ($20.36). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,515 ($19.79), with a volume of 23,958 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £885.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,585.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.18.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total value of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.