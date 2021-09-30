Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). AxoGen reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at $1,513,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AxoGen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,496. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $652.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

