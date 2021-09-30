Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. HollyFrontier reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 1,193,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,972. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.79.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 61.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

