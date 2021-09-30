Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.01 million to $29.40 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $121.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $122.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $130.16 million, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $137.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 345,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,396. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.