Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.76. 52,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,379. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. FOX has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,551,000 after buying an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after buying an additional 257,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,240,000 after buying an additional 62,941 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

