Zacks: Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GSBD opened at $18.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after buying an additional 179,911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 84,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 469,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

