Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.65. Leidos posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 711,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $44,898,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $97.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

