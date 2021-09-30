Zacks: Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report sales of $555.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $557.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.87 million. Primo Water posted sales of $517.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,483. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

