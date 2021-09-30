Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.35 Million

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report sales of $119.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.20 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $499.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after acquiring an additional 182,088 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,657 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

