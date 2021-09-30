Zacks: Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $571.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post $571.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.44 million and the highest is $574.70 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $490.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

SFIX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

