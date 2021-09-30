Zacks: Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Wendy’s also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

