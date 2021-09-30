Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to announce $54.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.49 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $256.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,027.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,622,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,131,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,308,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.79.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

