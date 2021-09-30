Zacks: Analysts Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $987.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report sales of $987.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $929.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $370.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.