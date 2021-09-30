Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $31.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.80 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $124.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $125.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.68 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $132.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLPR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 49,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $130.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

