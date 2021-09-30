Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. FMC posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 234.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $91.56. 2,007,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

