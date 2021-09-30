Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce $39.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.01 million and the highest is $40.20 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.19 million to $157.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $157.58 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $160.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 8,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,362. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

