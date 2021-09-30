Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.86 Million

Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce $530.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.90 million and the lowest is $519.30 million. MarineMax posted sales of $398.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MarineMax by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. 7,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,048. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

