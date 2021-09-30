Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. MRC Global reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.55 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 2.54. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

