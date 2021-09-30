Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce sales of $3.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $10.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $14.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $262.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 477,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 75,473 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

