Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report sales of $196.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.50 million to $217.79 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $131.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTN traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,042. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.90. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $208.72 and a 52 week high of $353.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

