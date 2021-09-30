Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

