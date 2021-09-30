Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 0.84. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.