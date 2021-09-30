Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. 4,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

