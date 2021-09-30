Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

HEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 580,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,611. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

