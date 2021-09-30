Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Disco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $57.75 on Monday. Disco has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $81.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Disco (DSCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.